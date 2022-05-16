Dell Launches New G15 5520 And Dell G15 5521 SE Gaming Laptops: Price, Specs And More

Dell has launched a new versions of its Dell G15 gaming laptop that come with updated 12th generation Intel Core processors Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs and more. The Dell G15 5520 and G15 5521 special edition (SE) come as budget gaming laptops that are said to provide the optimal balance of performance, design, and improved cooling systems.

DELL G15 5520, Dell G15 5521 SE PRICES

The Dell G15 5520 has has been launched in India at a price of Rs 85,990, while the Dell G15 5521 SE is priced at Rs 1,18,990 in the country. The new Dell laptops will be available for purchase across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

ALSO READ: Pandemic Has Brought The Focus Back On PCs: Dell Exec On Gaming Trends in India

DELL G15 5520, DELL G15 5521 SE SPECIFICATIONS

The Dell G15 5520 comes with an FHD display with a 120Hz or 165Hz refresh rate. There is a 2-sided narrow bezels on the G15 5520 and an additional option of QHD 240Hz display, with DCI-P3 99% color gamut as well as a 3-sided narrow bezel on the G15 5521 SE. The Dell G15 5520 comes in Dark Shadow Grey while the 5521 SE is available in Obsidian Black.

The laptops are powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 H-Series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti graphics processors with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. There is also Dolby Audio for Gamers offer three-dimensional gameplay with 360° audio and voice booting technology, and the laptops come with The Alienware Command Center that enables control over hardware and software, so the hardware performance and system settings can be easily customized as per gaming profiles within one easy-to-use interface.

WATCH VIDEO: Why Smartphones Are Becoming Expensive In India, Explains Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B

Commenting on the launch of the new laptops, Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “The gaming sector is witnessing a major shift in India with new investments, new gaming titles being launched every month and many in the country making a career from it. India has immense potential for the gaming industry to grow and Dell with its gaming range of laptops has always been at the forefront of it. The new G15 laptops are the perfect blend of best-in-class innovation and superior engineering."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.