Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra is a No-Compromise PC that Fits Into Monitor Stands
Launched onward of Rs 47,990, the Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra offers plenty of ports despite its size, along with up to a Core i7 processor and 64GB of memory.
The Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra is the latest roll of the dice for PC manufacturers building form factors that are sleek, minimal and inconspicuous. Billed as an ideal device for minimal cable PCs, the Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra has been built to reside inside the desk stands of select compatible monitors, therefore being completely concealed from the plain line of sight, save the solitary power cable. However, while previous such devices such as PC-on-sticks have failed to offer a compelling use case for themselves, Dell offers the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra in five processor choices, numerous RAM and storage options, the latest USB-C and USB-A connectivity ports, multi-monitor connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and more.
The wide range of configurations include 8th generation Intel Core processor choices, from each of Core i3, i5 and i7 lineups. Buyers can configure the devices with RAM options of 4GB to 64GB, and primary and secondary storage options including 2TB 5400rpm HDDs, 1TB 7200rpm HDDs and 1TB NVMe SSDs. For ports, users get an Ethernet port, multiple USB-C and USB-A 3.1 ports (both Gen 1 and Gen 2) with DisplayPort and power support, as well as additional M.2 slots for connectivity cards and SSDs. In terms of connectivity, users get to choose between Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 5 and Intel's Wi-Fi 6 modems, and the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra is compatible with Dell E Series, Professional and UltraSharp range of monitors.
With this, Dell's target buyers will include a wide range of users, include high data processing professionals, casual home users and more. Creativity professionals will likely rue the lack of a discrete GPU, but apart from that, the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra is an interesting modular PC that is now available for sale across both online and offline retail outlets in India. Depending on configurations, prices begin at Rs 47,990, plus taxes.
