Dell has launched its ‘most powerful’ laptop, the creator-focused Precision 5470 laptop with up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 processors. The company says the new notebook specifically designed for creators and engineers features an ultra-thin form factor and a 14-inch display. Customers can choose between versions with either integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU or dedicated Nvidia RTX A1000 4GB GDDR6 GPU. The display also supports touch controls, and users can get the additional Dell Pen accessory to maximise productivity. Dell says the India-specific availability and pricing information of the new Precision 5470 laptop will be announced in April 2022.

Dell Precision 5470 Specifications

The display options also vary. Customers can get a 14-inch display version with either Full-HD resolution (1920×1200 pixels) or 4K resolution (2560×1600 pixels). The refresh rate of 60Hz remains standard, so does touch support and 500 nits of brightness. The laptop comes in a single Aluminium Titan Grey finish, and the lid is made of aluminium. The display has slim bezels, and at the top, we get an HD IR camera with an Ambient light sensor and Windows Hello sign-in support.

The base model of the Dell Precision 5470 is powered by the 12th-Gen Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, while the top model gets a 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor. The CPU can be paired with up to Nvidia RTX A1000 laptop 4GB GDDR6 GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB, and 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen3 SSD storage. The laptop also gets the latest-gen connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.2. Ports onboard include a microSD card reader, smart card reader (optional), ThunderBolt 4 ports with power delivery and DisplayPort (USB Type-C). It includes a headset jack as well.

The Dell Precision 5470 includes two front-facing speakers with subwoofers. For security, the keyboard includes a fingerprint scanner. In terms of battery, it carries a 72Whr battery, and the package carries a 90W charger. Notably, the laptop includes a Carbon fibre palm rest.

