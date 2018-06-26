Dell Teams up With Marvel Studio's

Dell has announced a partnership with Marvel Studios for the upcoming “Ant-Man and The Wasp” film. As per the company, a range of Dell hardware has been used for creating the visual effects in the film. Marvel Studios enlisted VFX vendors, several of which utilized Dell technologies, including Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, and Dell Precision workstations, to provide the computing power and storage capacity necessary for visual effects. Dell says fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the new G5 15, a gaming laptop with the award-winning XPS 13, when the film hits theaters soon. Apart from the G5 15, Dell devices make several appearances in settings like Hank Pym’s lab and at the X-CON security offices.Mindy Hamilton, Marvel’s Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Marketing said, “We might not be able to replicate Hank Pym’s advancements quite yet, but we hope that the film inspires people to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible just like our heroes do.”Double Negative (DNEG), who worked on Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” had VFX artists using Dell Precision workstations for front-end operations.“There are a lot of similarities between our brands and fan bases. For example, our goal is to empower our customers, from gamers to visual effects artists, with high-performance technology to drive human progress just like Ant-Man and The Wasp rely on tech to make the world a better place.” said Gerri Tunnell, Senior Vice President, Client Solutions Marketing at Dell.Dell also plans to encourage Boys and Girls Clubs members to STEM, which focuses on computer science and computational thinking, through their partnership with Marvel Studios.The Boys and Girls Clubs will make use of Marvel University’s “Ant-Man and The Wasp” video series in their curriculum. The series, which would include numerous videos featuring host John Urschel, will make use of comic book iterations of Marvel heroes to better explain STEM concepts and other technologies. Marvel is set to release one video every week from June 27 which will feature on Marvel.com, Dell will be a part of three of these episodes. Additionally, an exclusive custom comic book featuring Dell computers will give fans a chance to enjoy Ant-Man and The Wasp’s adventures.Marvel Studio’s “Ant-Man and The Wasp” world premiere in Los Angeles will see Dell playing a part as well. On the red carpet, guest will have an opportunity to feel like they have shrunk like Ant-Man and The Wasp next to a giant 7’ Dell G5 15 laptop.