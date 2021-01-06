Dell Updates Latitude Business Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Chips And An Automatic Webcam Shutter

With the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 just around the corner, American manufacturer Dell has started teasing its upcoming offerings ahead of CES 2021. The company has now announced some new versions of its Latitude laptops for business users, led by the Latitude 9420 and Latitude 9520. The new Dell Latitude laptops will be powered by Intel's new 11th Gen vPro chips and many new features like an automatic integrated webcam shutter that physically blocks the webcam when not in use.

Dell is calling its webcam shutter tech 'SafeShutter' which will be an option for those willing to opt for it. This new mechanism from the American manufacturer is much welcome in today's day and age, considering the massive shift towards video conferencing in the past year as businesses and schools have been forced to function remotely. The shutter can open and close automatically when the webcam is in use, but there are 'mute' keys that will manually disable the microphone or camera as needed. Apart from the automatic camera shutter, another big update is the inclusion of Intel's new 11th Gen vPro chips. The Dell Latitude 9420 can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7 processor, bringing the benefits of Intel's latest chips to the new models. The updated Dell Latitude 9420 laptop will come in either a 2560x1200 2-in-1 form factor or a lower-resolution 1080p laptop configuration. The RAM on Dell's upcoming Latitude 9420 laptop can be configured to up to 32GB, while storage can be configured to up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Further, the Latitude 9420 will also come with 5G and LTE support as it will include Qualcomm's Snapdragon X20 or X55 modems. The Dell Latitude 9420 will be priced at $1,949 (roughly Rs 1,43,000) onwards in the US.

The Dell Latitude 9520, on the other hand, will be made available by spring 2021, and will offer similar improvements, including the webcam shutter. The Latitude 9250 will be an updated model for the 15.6-inch Dell Latitude 9510 and will include similar features like the automatic webcam shutter (SafeShutter) and the new 1th Generation Intel chips. There is no word on the pricing of the Dell Latitude 9520.

Apart from the two high-end Latitude laptops, Dell is also upgrading its Latitude 7000 and Latitude 5000 series. The 7000 series will get a new model, Latitude 7520 with a 15.6-inch screen. Further, the company has also updated its 13-inch Latitude 7320 and 14-inch Latitude 7420 laptops. All the three new Latitude 7000 series laptops will be powered by Intel's 11th Generation vPro chips and will offer up to 32GB of RAM and a new, more sleek design. Dell also claims that the new Latitude 7000 series comes with upgraded camera and audio quality for better videoconferencing.

Lastly, the company will also update its Latitude 5000 series, which includes a 13.3-inch Dell Latitude 5320, a 14-inch Dell Latitude 5240, and a 15.6-inch Latitude 5520. The new Latitude 5000 series is also getting the new 11th Gen vPro chips, but does not have the premium feel and finish to it, using more plastic instead of aluminum.

The Latitude 5000 series will be available on January 12, while the Latitude 7000 series will be available on March 30, starting at $999 (roughly Rs 73,000) in the US.