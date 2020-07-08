Dell XPS 13 9300, XPS 15 9500 With 10th-Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specs and More

Dell has finally brought the 2020 range of XPS products to India. The new XPS 13 9300 and the XPS 15 9500 are the latest offerings that feature a premium design along with the latest Intel 10th-gen processors. Notably, the new XPS 17, which was originally unveiled with the XPS 15, has not been launched and could come at a later stage.

XPS 13 9300

Showcased first at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020, the new XPS 13 9300 shaves off a few millimeters compared to its predecessor thereby offering a slightly larger 16:10 display with thinner notably uniform bezels on all sides. The keyboard is now smaller and there is less space between the keys but apparently the last-gen maglev keyboard has been removed to offer more tactile feedback.

Getting into the specifications, there is a 13.4-inch display with a 91.5-percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel is offered in FullHD (1920x1080) (in touch and non-touch) and UHD+ (3,840 x 2,400) resolution options offering peak brightness of 500 nits and 1500:1 contrast. The notebook comes with the latest 10th gen Intel Core processors which can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7 (1065G7) processor. Notably, this is the new 10nm series but unlike last year’s model, there is no six-core option.

The new XPS 13 will be available with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD. There is a 52WHr battery and you get USB Type-C ports, a microSD card slot and a headphone jack. Other features include a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button, dual 2.5W stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. It will be available in two color variants – Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest. Pricing starts at Rs 1,44,807.

XPS 15 9500

Dell introduced the latest 10th-Gen Intel processor-based XPS 15 back in May and comes with a premium design language, much like the latest XPS 13, wrapped in aluminum with slightly angular edges.

The notebook was launched with 4K (3,840 x 2,400) touch option and FHD (1920x1080) non-touch display options with 500-nits of brightness with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Just like the new XPS 13, the company has completely removed the bottom bezel, making it seamless. So you get super-slim bezels thereby reducing the overall footprint, so much so that the notebook is now as big as a 14-inch machine.

Notably, the new variant drops the regular USB-A ports in favour of USB Type-C with Thunderbolt support. Also, there is no HDMI port either, which means that Dell is finally moving ahead and relying completely on USB-C. You still get the iconic carbon fiber finish on the keyboard deck which feels way better than most laptops on the market. As for the innards, the XPS 15 was originally announced with the latest Intel 10th-Gen processors with multiple options, however Dell India is currently only offering the notebook with the Core i7-10750H. There is also the Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU which should be good enough for light gaming and video editing as well. The XPS 15 is offered with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe based SSD in India. There is also a 720p webcam with support for Windows Hello facial recognition, and a fingerprint reader on the top corner of the keyboard. This one will be available in Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber colour option. Pricing starts at Rs 1,86,072.

Both the new XPS 13 and XPS 15 will be available for purchase starting today from Amazon India.

