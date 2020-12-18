Dell XPS 13 (9310) With 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched in India, Price Starts Rs 1,50,990

The Dell XPS 13 (9310) laptop with 11th-generation Intel Core processors have debuted in India, months after the company unveiled the models globally. Currently, the Dell XPS 13 9310 with 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor is available to purchase in the country, while the XPS 13 i7 variant will be available in January 2021. The company says that the latest model features 6.8 percent larger 16:10 display, 17 percent larger touchpad, and an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard with larger keycaps in comparison to the previous generation variant.

The Dell XPS 13 i5 variant comes with a 13.4-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) non-touch display with anti-glare, 500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Glass 6 protection on top. The Dell XPS 13 i7 model has the same screen size but with an ultra-HD resolution (3,840x2,400 pixels) and touch support. Under the hood, customers can choose between the 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor or the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 3 x4 NVMe SSD for storage. Dell claims that the XPS 13 is integrated with Windows Hello and far-field Cortana that responds to the user's voice from up to 14 feet away, thanks to four built-in mics. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs on Windows 10 Pro out-of-the-box and includes a 52Wh battery. Other features on the laptop include two 2.5W speakers, backlit keyboard, and carbon fibre palm rest.

Dell says that the XPS 13's packaging does not include many plastic items as a part of the company's 100 percent sustainable packaging goal by 2030. "We have eliminated foam and single-use plastic bags with the new XPS family, getting us step closer to that Moonshot Goal. Customers can toss the entire XPS box in the recycling bin without thinking twice as it contains recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, sustainable materials and recycled corrugate," it added.

In terms of pricing, the Dell XPS 13 9310 starts at Rs 1,50,990 (including GST) for the 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor variant which is currently retailing on Dell India website and Amazon. The company says that the XPS 13 i7 variant will be available in January 2021.