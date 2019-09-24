Dell XPS 13, XPS 15, Inspiron Notebook and AIO PCs With 10th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
Dell has introduced a host of new products for Indian consumers under the XPS and Inspiron range.
Dell has launched its updated range of XPS and Inspiron products in India which include the new XPS 13, XPS 15 and a variety of models under the Inspiron 7000 and 5000 series. These are the same products that were announced at Computex 2019. The company also announced an update for its gaming range and launched the new Alienware m15, Dell Gaming G3 15 as well as two AIO PCs.
The new XPS 13 7390 continues to carry the impressive slim design and InfinityEdge display and gets the world’s smallest webcam which is placed in the slim bezel on the top. The notebook also gets the new 10th-gen Intel Core processors with up to 512GB of SSD storage. You also get Dell Cinema and Dolby Vision for improved viewing experience. The range starts at Rs 1,13,990 and will be available starting October 2.
The XPS 15 7590 brings in an OLED display with 100% RGB coverage making it a great option for multimedia consumption and creative professionals. The notebook also gets Nvidia’ GTX 1600-series GPUs. This one is still running on 9th-gen Intel Core processors and remains as one of the best 15-inch performance laptops in a 14-inch form factor. This one will be available starting at Rs 1,66,990 starting today.
The new Inspiron range was also announced with the latest 10th-gen Intel processors. The Inspiron 13 7391 2-in-1 comes with a unique convertible design and a special magnetic ‘garage’ dock for the bundled active stylus pen built right into the spine of the laptop. It also comes in a unique black metal colour finish. The Inspiron 14 7490 comes as Dell’s lightest laptop weighing just 1.085kg thanks to its magnesium alloy build. You also get special lid-open sensor, Connected Modern Standby, WiFi 6, a fingerprint reader and a claimed battery life of up to 21 hours. The Inspiron 7391 2-in-1 is priced at Rs 90,290 while the Inspiron 14 7490 is priced at Rs 86,890.
New AIO (all in one) PCs were also introduced which include the new Inspiron 24 5000 (5490) AIO, priced at Rs 59,990, Inspiron 27 7000 (7790) AIO starting at Rs 99,990 and Inspiron 15 5000 (5593) starting at Rs 42,990 respectively. These also get the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processors.
