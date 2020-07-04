Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 With 10th-Gen Intel CPUs to Launch in India on July 8

Dell is finally bringing the new 2020 range of XPS notebooks to India next week as the company has started sending invites for an online event on July 8. The company will be introducing the new XPS 13 9300 and the XPS 15 9500 that were unveiled earlier in this year. Notably, the company had also re-introduced the XPS 17 after almost 10 years since the last large-sized XPS notebook was seen. However, according to the dedicated page on Amazon India, the XPS 17 might not launch in India as of now. This also means that the new XPS range will be sold on Amazon India.

XPS 13 9300

Showcased first at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020, the new XPS 13 9300 shaves off a few millimeters compared to its predecessor thereby offering a slightly larger 16:10 display with thinner notably uniform bezels on all sides. The keyboard is now smaller and there is less space between the keys but apparently the last-gen maglev keyboard has been removed to offer more tactile feedback.

Getting into the specifications, there is a 13.4-inch display with a 91.5-percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel is offered in FullHD (1920x1080) (in touch and non-touch) and UHD+ (3,840 x 2,400) resolution options offering peak brightness of 500 nits and 1500:1 contrast. The notebook comes with the latest 10th gen Intel Core processors which can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7 (1065G7) processor. Notably, this is the new 10nm series but unlike last year’s model, there is no six-core option.

Dell announced the new XPS 13 with up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSD. There is a 52WHr battery and you get USB Type-C ports, a microSD card slot and a headphone jack. Other features include a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button, dual 2.5W stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

XPS 15 9500

Dell introduced the latest 10th-Gen Intel processor-based XPS 15 back in May and comes with a premium design language, much like the latest XPS 13, wrapped in aluminum with slightly angular edges.

The notebook was launched with 4K (3,840 x 2,400) touch option and FHD (1920x1080) non-touch display options with 500-nits of brightness with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Just like the new XPS 13, the company has completely removed the bottom bezel, making it seamless. So you get super-slim bezels thereby reducing the overall footprint, so much so that the notebook is now as big as a 14-inch machine.

Notably, the new variant drops the regular USB-A ports in favour of USB Type-C with Thunderbolt support. Also, there is no HDMI port either, which means that Dell is finally moving ahead and relying completely on USB-C. You still get the iconic carbon fiber finish on the keyboard deck which feels way better than most laptops on the market. As for the innards, the XPS 15 was announced with the latest Intel 10th-Gen processors starting with the Core i5-10300H all the way up to the Core i9-10885H. There is also the option of Nvidia’s GTX 1650 Ti which should be good enough for light gaming and video editing as well. The XPS 15 is offered with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of PCIe based SSD. Of course, configurations will differ from region to region. There is also a 720p webcam with support for Windows Hello facial recognition, and a fingerprint reader on the top corner of the keyboard.

