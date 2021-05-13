Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 Updated With Latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs: Price, Specs & More

American computer maker Dell has updated its Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops with the latest Intel 11th Generation Core H-series processors. The XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops follow the same design language as their predecessors and come with InfinityEdge displays with a slightly taller aspect ratio at 16:10. Both the laptops come with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs with varying power output. The Dell XPS 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display, while the Dell XPS 17 comes with a 17-inch display, and both models come with pre-installed Windows 10. The Dell XPS 15 (9510) has been priced at $1,249.99 onwards (roughly Rs 92,000) and the Dell XPS 17 (9710) has been priced at $1,449.99 onwards (roughly Rs 1,10,000). Both the laptops will be available in select regions starting this summer and it is not known as to when they will make it to the Indian market.

The Dell XPS 15 (9510) runs on Windows 10 Pro and can be equipped with three display options - A full HD+ panel with 500 nits of peak brightness and a 100 percent sRGB coverage. The second option is a 3.5K OLED touch display with DisplayHDR 500TB, 400 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, a 1000000:1 contrast ratio. The third display option is a 4K UHD+ touch display with DisplayHDR 400, 500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent Adobe RGB, 99 percent DCI-P3, and more. Under the hood, the Dell XPS 15 comes with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 - 11900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of VRAM and 45W power output. There are storage options of up to 4TB pf PCIe SSD storage.

The Dell XPS 17, on the other hand, comes with a 17-inch display that can be configured in a full-HD+ resolution or and ultra-HD 4K resolution. The full-HD display comes with 500 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB coverage, while the 4K display comes with DisplayHDR certification, 500 nits of peak brightness, Adobe RGB, 99 percent DCI-P3, and more. The laptop is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900HK CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU (70W) with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. It also has the same RAM and storage options as the Dell XPS 15.

