Dell XPS 17 9700 With 10th-Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU Launched in India

After launching the new XPS 13 and XPS 15 in India, Dell has now introduced the XPS 17 in India. The last 17-inch XPS launched almost 10-years ago and the latest one seems like a perfect comeback. Having a design similar to the XPS 15, the new notebook goes on to compete with the Apple MacBook Pro 16.

Dell continues to offer a CNC (computer numerical control) machined aluminum chassis and Gorilla Glass 6 for the display making it durable yet elegant. Sadly, India is getting only one variant of the XPS 17 that is priced at Rs 2,09,500, although there will be the option of FHD+ 1920 x 1200 and UHD+ 3840 x 2400 resolution screens. The specifications of the sole XPS 17 model that is coming to India include the 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor along with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU having 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

The rest of the features include that brilliant looking InfinityEdge display with slim bezels all around. The company has completely removed the bottom bezel just like the XPS 13 and XPS 15 which means you get super-slim bezels thereby reducing the overall footprint, so much so, that the XPS 17 seems like a 15-inch machine in terms of size.

There are no regular USB-A ports so you only get USB Type-C with Thunderbolt support. Best of all, the notebook offers 4-lane PCIe on all four of its Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports. The notebook also gets speakers on each side of the keyboard that includes two 1.5W tweeters and two 2.5W woofers just like the XPS 15.

You still get the iconic carbon fiber finish on the keyboard deck which feels way better than most laptops on the market. The keyboard and the significantly large touchpad are also the same as the XPS 15.

As for the innards, the new XPS 17 is being offered in a single configuration option that includes the Intel 10th-Gen Core i7-10750H processor with Nvidia’s GTX 1650 Ti and 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of PCIe based SSD. There is also a 720p webcam with support for Windows Hello facial recognition, and a fingerprint reader on the top corner of the keyboard. The notebook will come with a 97Whr battery and a 130W power adapter.

The new XPS 17 (9700) is priced at Rs 2,09,500 which is quite steep considering the kind of specifications you get. Sure, the notebook has one of the most premium designs and uses high-end materials, but that price doesn’t seem justified.