Dell's New Business PC Lineup Gets Upgraded With Latest 10th Gen Intel vPro Processors

Dell Technologies on Wednesday unveiled new business PCs across Latitude, Precision and OptiPlex portfolios. Latitude 9510 is available starting at $1,899 and Latitude 7410 and 7310 PCs are available from at $1,499. Dell Precision 5550 is available from $1,999 while Dell Precision 5750 is available in early June, starting at $2,399. The India pricing will be revealed at a later date. "We are driving innovations that offer more intelligence, longer battery life, powerful speakerphones, compact designs and 5G support - all while moving our sustainability goals forward," Darrel Ward, senior vice president, Client Product Group, Dell Technologies, said in a statement.

Available with 10th Gen Intel vPro processors and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+)8 for nearly three times faster speeds, the Latitude devices offer businesses power, performance and global connectivity. Latitude 9510 is the smallest and lightest 15-inch business PC. Starting at 3.1 pounds, the PC offers built-in 5G-ready design, up to 34 hours of battery life. According to the company, it offers the power and performance teams need to be productive anywhere as the first Project Athena-verified commercial PC with 10th Gen Intel vPro processors. Designed for balancing performance and portability, Latitude 7410 and 7310 are the smallest 14-inch and 13-inch premium business laptops.

Also configurable as a 2-in-1, the Latitude 7410 features the industry's first 4K low blue light screen on a premium business PC15 for better readability. Dell Precision 5550 and 5750 features 15-inch and 17-inch mobile display, respectively. The all-new Precision 5750 is also VR/AR and AI-Ready to handle fast rendering, detailed visualizations and complex simulations.

