Delta Airlines Brings Fingerprint Access to Its Airport Lounges in The US

Delta Airlines has rolled out fingerprint access to their airport lounges in the US, as part of an expanding project to introduce biometric technology throughout the customer experience.After testing out facial recognition technology at self-serve baggage drop-off machines at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport last year, Delta has launched biometric access to all 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs across the US."From unlocking our phones to entering the workplace, more and more people have the option to use biometrics as a form of identity verification for daily activities," said Gil West, Delta's COO in a statement."Having that option is quickly becoming an expectation that we are working hard to meet through this program."The service is available to Delta Sky Club flyers who are US citizens or permanent residents and members of CLEAR, which offers expedited security clearance using biometric technology like fingerprint and iris identification.Frequent flyers without CLEAR access can register at one of 14 kiosks across the country.British Airways also introduced facial recognition technology at London Heathrow's Terminal 5 for an expedited boarding process.