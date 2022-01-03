Desh Bhakti ‘Offer’: This Indian Mobile Brand Will Replace Your ‘Chinese Phone’ For Free

Domestic smartphone brand Lava Mobiles has introduced a new kind of marketing offer for those owning a particular handset from leading smartphone brand Realme. Playing the ‘Desh Bhakti’ card, Lava Mobiles has announced that it will exchange the ‘Realme 8s for free’ with Lava AGNI 5G handset for those who register by January 7, 2022 on the official website of Lava Mobiles.

Calling Realme a Chinese brand and suggesting buyers to “Choose A Side” Lava Mobile said that Indians should buy mobiles from Indian brands only. “India is my country. But my smartphone is Chinese. Is that the real me?” said Lava in a tweet. Lava also claimed that its AGNI 5G is ‘India’s first 5G smartphone’.

What’s interesting to note is that while the parent company of Realme— BBK— may be based out of China, Realme already makes phones in India at its shared facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. And not just that Realme is also exporting its made in India phones to countries like Nepal. In fact, not just Realme, almost all Chinese smartphone brands in India have assembly lines in the country for local sales, employing lakhs of people.

The wait is over! Exchange your Realme 8s for free with India’s first 5G smartphone AGNI. The last date to register is 7th January 2022. Register here: https://t.co/X2zB7CjwE1 T&C Apply#ChooseASide Offer valid till stocks last.#LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian #AGNI5G pic.twitter.com/fZkO1g14V4 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) January 3, 2022

Soon after Lava Mobiles had posted this offer on Twitter, social media users were not pleased much as they felt Lava was simply using the “Proudly Indian” tag to sell products instead of focusing on the actual capability of Lava’s smartphones. “Let products speak for itself,” said a smartphone enthusiast onTwitter responding to Lava’s offer.

Meanwhile, the Lava Agni 5G runs on Android 11 out of the box and sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display that has 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch design. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The Lava Agni 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The smartphone was launched on the Lava Mobiles India website as well as e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart for Rs 19,999.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.