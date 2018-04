Despacito Returns on YouTube With Original Number of Views Hours After Hackers Delete it

'Despacito', the music video by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee that garnered record-breaking views on the Google-owned video platform YouTube is now back on the website. The video was recently deleted from YouTube after hackers gained access to the music channel Vevo's account on which the video was posted. Despacito can now be viewed on the website with its original number of views, of more than 5 Billion, intact.Earlier, YouTube users trying to view the 'Despacito' video were being shown an image with several masked personnel aiming a gun at the camera, a still taken from the show La Casa de Papel. Any attempt to play the video returned the error ' Video is unavailable '. The video was deleted shortly by the channel.The hackers, identifying themselves as Prosox and Kuroi'sh, altered the titles of other videos as well and posted the text "Free Palestine" in their video descriptions. Vevo had also removed all the other tampered videos from their channel. The other videos, including those of Shakira, Drake and others were also tampered with. The hackers posted the text 'Free Palestine' on the titles of these videos as well. All the affected viudeos were then removed from YouTube.