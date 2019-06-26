Despite New Norms, Cuban Telecom Space Still Remains Monopolised
Etecsa, run by the Cuban government, is still the sole operator, while the infrastructure segment remains monopolised by Chinese firms.
Etecsa, run by the Cuban government, is still the sole operator, while the infrastructure segment remains monopolised by Chinese firms. (Photo: Reuters)
U.S. sanctions on Cuba are deterring American firms from exploring its telecommunications sector even as Washington seeks to expand internet access on the Communist-run island, according to the final report of a U.S. government task force released on Tuesday. Chinese companies dominate Cuba’s telecoms sector, a status quo “worth challenging given concerns that the Cuban government potentially obtains its censorship equipment from Chinese Internet infrastructure providers,” the report said.
Cuba’s government protested the U.S. State Department’s creation of a Cuba Internet Task Force last year as “foreign interference.” It remains unclear how open it would be to U.S. investment in the strategic telecoms sector. “U.S. companies informed the subcommittees they are often deterred from entering the market due to uncertainty caused by frequent changes to U.S. regulations concerning Cuba,” according to the task force, convened last year by the State Department.
U.S. presidents have successively tightened and loosened the decades-old U.S. trade embargo on Cuba imposed in the years after its 1959 revolution. Former President Barack Obama created a loophole for U.S. telecommunications companies to provide certain services to Cuba. His successor, Donald Trump, maintained the loophole but tightened the broader sanctions, worsening the overall business climate. Banks are increasingly reluctant to process payments originating in Cuba. Some telecoms firms surveyed by the task force said that was putting them off offering key services and products in the country.
The task force advised the U.S. government to clear up the regulatory uncertainty and seek feedback on how to improve telecoms firms’ ability to invest. Until 2013, the internet was largely available to the public in Cuba only at tourist hotels amid the U.S. embargo, lack of cash and concerns over the free flow of information. The government has increased web access in recent years, installing a fiber-optic cable to Venezuela and introducing cyber cafes, Wi-Fi hot spots and mobile internet.
Cuban telecoms monopoly ETECSA signed a deal earlier this year with Alphabet Inc’s Google on increasing connectivity, but the two have not publicly agreed on any significant investments.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs West Indies | Gayle - Jovial and Fun-loving Everywhere, Firm With Youngsters
- Director Anubhav Sinha Writes Open Letter Ahead of Article 15 Release
- Here's Why Indian Fans are Rooting for Pakistan to Beat New Zealand in World Cup Match
- Now Pay a Fine of Rs 10,000 for not Letting Ambulance Pass, Drink & Drive as Per Updated Motor Bill
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s