South Korean giant Samsung was recently rumoured to host a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. During next month’s event, Samsung is rumoured to launch the next generation of its foldable smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, along with other products like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, according to some rumours. Further, the company may also launch the much-awaited toned-down version of its flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Now, noted tipster Evan Blass has come up with what can easily be the most detailed leaks about the August 11 Unpakced event. The leaker has posted a series of tweets with GIFs of two new Galaxy Foldable smartphones, a new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, two new Samsung Galaxy Watches, and a set of new Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Blass also said that the Galaxy Unpacked event will, indeed take place on August 11. Blass had earlier leaked what appeared to be official renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip that showed support for S-Pen. Now, the leaker has shared GIFs that show both the devices at all angles. The GIF for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 showed a similar design to the renders that we have seen of the smartphone so far. The clip shared by Blass showed an olive green-like colour on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 animation again hinted at a similar design that we have seen in past leaks. There is a dual-tone design with a dual camera setup. The leaks show the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in four colour options - black, a shade of yellow/ beige, purple, and a what looks to be a shade of olive green. Apart from the two foldables, Blass’ thread also includes GIFs of what looks to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in a white, the yellow/beige shade, purple, and black.

Apart from the smartphones, the renders published by Blass also showed two new Samsung Galaxy Watches. While one model looks like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 renders that we have seen in the past several leaks, the other looks close to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 renders that we have seen in the past. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is rumoured to come in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm.

There’s also an amination of what looks to be a new Samsung Galaxy Buds model, presumably the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. The leak matches renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 that we saw courtesy of Blass himself some time back. Blass’ GIFs show the buds and the inside of the white case in gray, purple, and white.

Given the detailed leak, it looks all the more likely that Samsung may go ahead with the ‘Unpacked’ event on August 11. Last month, when Samsung unveiled its new smartwatch platform that it has developed in partnership with Google, the company said that it will host an “Unpacked" event later this summer, so August 11 would fall within that timeline. Samsung has not announced anything officially, but given the amount of leaks that are coming in ahead of the date, it looks likely that the company will announce something in the coming weeks.

