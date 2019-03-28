English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dhanbad Scores 95.3 Percent 4G Availability, Highest Among 50 Indian Cities
There are no popular cities in the top 10. Delhi and Mumbai are in the lower of the table with scores just shy of 90 percent, behind Hyderabad’s 90.5 percent.
Dhanbad Scores 95.3% 4G availability, highest among 50 Indian cities, no Popular Cities in The Top 10 (photo for representation)
Loading...
According to OpenSignal's measurements for 4G availability, Dhanbad scored 95.3 percent, becoming one of only two cities among India’s 50 cities to pass the 95 percent mark. The other city was Ranchi which scored 95 percent in 4G availability.
Notably, both Ranchi and Dhanbad are two cities in Jharkhand and they are the only two cities to have over 95 percent of 4G coverage. In a slightly unlikely third place, the list saw Srinagar that was just shy of the 95 percent mark with a 4G availability score of 94.9 percent. In fourth place we saw the much-larger metropolis of Raipur, which scored 94.8 percent in the measurements, followed by Patna with 94.5 percent.
Notably, there are no popular cities in the top 10. Delhi and Mumbai are in the lower-end of the table with scores close to 90 percent, behind Hyderabad’s 90.5 percent. Bengaluru, which is also known as Garden city of India is also present in mid-table with 92.3 percent coverage, while Ahmedabad scored 92.7 percent.
In OpenSignal’s most recent India Mobile Network Experience report, new entrant Jio’s national 4G Availability score was 96.7 percent — over 20 percentage points ahead of its main rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Jio, being an LTE-only operator has many advantages over other telcos which are GSM operators in the country.
Notably, both Ranchi and Dhanbad are two cities in Jharkhand and they are the only two cities to have over 95 percent of 4G coverage. In a slightly unlikely third place, the list saw Srinagar that was just shy of the 95 percent mark with a 4G availability score of 94.9 percent. In fourth place we saw the much-larger metropolis of Raipur, which scored 94.8 percent in the measurements, followed by Patna with 94.5 percent.
Notably, there are no popular cities in the top 10. Delhi and Mumbai are in the lower-end of the table with scores close to 90 percent, behind Hyderabad’s 90.5 percent. Bengaluru, which is also known as Garden city of India is also present in mid-table with 92.3 percent coverage, while Ahmedabad scored 92.7 percent.
In OpenSignal’s most recent India Mobile Network Experience report, new entrant Jio’s national 4G Availability score was 96.7 percent — over 20 percentage points ahead of its main rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Jio, being an LTE-only operator has many advantages over other telcos which are GSM operators in the country.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Us Movie Review: Ghouls Go On A Rampage in Jordan Peele's Film
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- Most Actors have Crocodile Skin, Says Soha Ali Khan
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results