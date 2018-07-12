English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Did NASA Probe Burn up Organic Molecules on Mars 40 Years Ago?
In 1976, NASA's twin Viking landers conducted the first experiments that searched for organic matter on the Red Planet.
Did NASA Probe Burn up Organic Molecules on Mars 40 Years Ago? (photo for representation)
It may sound a bit bizarre but a NASA probe may have accidentally destroyed organic molecules found on the surface of Mars more that 40 years ago, according to a report from New Scientist. The US space agency in June announced that its robot explorer Curiosity found organic molecules in rocks formed three billion years ago -- a discovery that could indicate that there was life on the Red Planet at that time. However, in 1976, NASA's twin Viking landers conducted the first experiments that searched for organic matter on the Red Planet.
Also Read: NASA Commercial Crew Program For Space Station Faces Delays, Report Says
"Because small, carbon-rich meteorites so frequently pelt the Red Planet, scientists have suspected for decades that organics exist on Mars. "But researchers were stunned in 1976, when NASA sent two Viking landers to Mars to search for organics for the first time and found absolutely none," the report said late on Wednesday. "It was just completely unexpected and inconsistent with what we knew," Chris McKay, Planetary Scientist at NASA's Ames Research Center, was quoted as saying.
NASA's Phoenix lander found perchlorate, a type of salt mainly used for propellants and in making fireworks, on Mars in 2008. "The discovery of perchlorate reignited scientists' convictions that the Viking landers could have found organics on Mars," the report noted. Among organic molecules that Curiosity recently found included chlorobenzene.
Also Read: Honor 7A Review: A Good Looking Budget 'Dual Camera' Smartphone
"This molecule is created when carbon molecules burn with perchlorate, so scientists suspect that it could have been created when the soil samples were burnt during Viking exploration," said the report. In a separate study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, a team from LATMOS research centre in France revisited the Viking lander data. They found that the Viking landers also detected chlorobenzene.
According to Melissa Guzman, a scientist at LATMOS research centre, while the findings are interesting, the chlorobenzene may have come from material carried on the probe from Earth. But some researchers are convinced. "This paper really seals the deal," Daniel Glavin, astrobiologist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre who was not involved in the study, was quoted as saying.
Nasa's Viking landers were sent to Mars to search for possible signs of life and study the physical and magnetic properties of the soil and atmosphere. The probes continued their mission until the final transmission to Earth on November 11, 1982 (Viking 1) and April 11, 1980 (Viking 2).
Also Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
Also Read: NASA Commercial Crew Program For Space Station Faces Delays, Report Says
"Because small, carbon-rich meteorites so frequently pelt the Red Planet, scientists have suspected for decades that organics exist on Mars. "But researchers were stunned in 1976, when NASA sent two Viking landers to Mars to search for organics for the first time and found absolutely none," the report said late on Wednesday. "It was just completely unexpected and inconsistent with what we knew," Chris McKay, Planetary Scientist at NASA's Ames Research Center, was quoted as saying.
NASA's Phoenix lander found perchlorate, a type of salt mainly used for propellants and in making fireworks, on Mars in 2008. "The discovery of perchlorate reignited scientists' convictions that the Viking landers could have found organics on Mars," the report noted. Among organic molecules that Curiosity recently found included chlorobenzene.
Also Read: Honor 7A Review: A Good Looking Budget 'Dual Camera' Smartphone
"This molecule is created when carbon molecules burn with perchlorate, so scientists suspect that it could have been created when the soil samples were burnt during Viking exploration," said the report. In a separate study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, a team from LATMOS research centre in France revisited the Viking lander data. They found that the Viking landers also detected chlorobenzene.
According to Melissa Guzman, a scientist at LATMOS research centre, while the findings are interesting, the chlorobenzene may have come from material carried on the probe from Earth. But some researchers are convinced. "This paper really seals the deal," Daniel Glavin, astrobiologist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre who was not involved in the study, was quoted as saying.
Nasa's Viking landers were sent to Mars to search for possible signs of life and study the physical and magnetic properties of the soil and atmosphere. The probes continued their mission until the final transmission to Earth on November 11, 1982 (Viking 1) and April 11, 1980 (Viking 2).
Also Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Sport Launched in India at Rs 46.6 lakh
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- Priyanka Chopra Ups Her Fashion Game in a Graphic Fendi Outfit; See Pics
- Move Over Messi, Virender Sehwag Has Found 'Messi Ka Chacha' on the Internet
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post