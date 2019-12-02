In spite of Microsoft officially ending the free upgrade offer back in 2017, one can still upgrade to Microsoft 10 for free. According to a new Reddit thread, it turns out that the Windows 10's free upgrade for a year was a marketing gimmick, which aimed at increasing the chances of people using the operating system sooner. The report states that devices that have legitimate Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 licenses can be upgraded to Windows 10 for free by making use of the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool. A user has to download and run the Media Creation Tool on Windows 7 or 8 or 8.1 and upgrade the system to Windows 10, the report revealed. It also added that once the upgradation is complete one has to connect to the internet for the older Windows license to be converted to a Windows 10 license.

Reddit user CokeRobot further posted, "That old 7 license converts to a 10 digital license and from there you can clean install no problem. As for audits, this mainly is for volume licensing than anything. An SMB with 10-200 Windows 7 machines that were OEM licensed don't really matter."

Here's how you can upgrade to Windows 10 for free:

1. First, the users have to visit the Windows 10 download page, following which they have to click the Download Tool now button to download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool.

2. Once that is done, they have to open the Media Creation Tool and accept license terms and select the Upgrade this PC now option followed by clicking ‘Next’. This will prompt the user whether they wish to keep everything or start from scratch. Users have to select to keep all files and then click the Install button.

3. Once that is done, Windows 10 will commence installing in the system.

4. Post-installation, users have to connect to the internet. They have to then follow the path of Settings, Windows Update and Activation for the system to be activated with a digital license, the report revealed, adding that one can also enter Windows 7 or Windows 8.x product key and activate Windows 10.

