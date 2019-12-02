Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Here's How You Can Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free

A Reddit thread has revealed that Microsoft's free upgrade offer that ended in 2017 was just a marketing gimmick. Users can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 2, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Here's How You Can Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
Image for Representation

In spite of Microsoft officially ending the free upgrade offer back in 2017, one can still upgrade to Microsoft 10 for free. According to a new Reddit thread, it turns out that the Windows 10's free upgrade for a year was a marketing gimmick, which aimed at increasing the chances of people using the operating system sooner. The report states that devices that have legitimate Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 licenses can be upgraded to Windows 10 for free by making use of the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool. A user has to download and run the Media Creation Tool on Windows 7 or 8 or 8.1 and upgrade the system to Windows 10, the report revealed. It also added that once the upgradation is complete one has to connect to the internet for the older Windows license to be converted to a Windows 10 license.

Reddit user CokeRobot further posted, "That old 7 license converts to a 10 digital license and from there you can clean install no problem. As for audits, this mainly is for volume licensing than anything. An SMB with 10-200 Windows 7 machines that were OEM licensed don't really matter."

Here's how you can upgrade to Windows 10 for free:

1. First, the users have to visit the Windows 10 download page, following which they have to click the Download Tool now button to download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool.

2. Once that is done, they have to open the Media Creation Tool and accept license terms and select the Upgrade this PC now option followed by clicking ‘Next’. This will prompt the user whether they wish to keep everything or start from scratch. Users have to select to keep all files and then click the Install button.

3. Once that is done, Windows 10 will commence installing in the system.

4. Post-installation, users have to connect to the internet. They have to then follow the path of Settings, Windows Update and Activation for the system to be activated with a digital license, the report revealed, adding that one can also enter Windows 7 or Windows 8.x product key and activate Windows 10.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram