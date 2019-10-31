Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Did Your Nokia 8 Get New Version of Android 9 Pie With the Latest October Security Patch

Apart from the Nokia 8, Nokia 3, 5 and 6 will also continue to receive updates until October 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
Did Your Nokia 8 Get New Version of Android 9 Pie With the Latest October Security Patch
Image for Representation (News18.com)

Nokia 8 users are now getting a new version of Android 9 Pie (V5.15G), along with the security patch for October 2019 from Google. Launched in August 2017, Nokia 8 has started getting a new monthly update. According to a report, the update size that Nokia 8 has received in October is 89.8MB. It is expected to improve system stability, enhance user-interface and have the latest Google Security Patch for October.

Nokia 8 users should soon get a prompt to download the update. If a pop-up to update the device doesn’t appear, users can do the same by going to Settings, then search System Updates and check for updates. With the latest update, Nokia 8 will make its way to the cycle of security updates that a Nokia Android smartphone is supposed to receive. The device will continue receiving updates until October 2020. Other than the Nokia 8; Nokia 3,5 and 6 will also receive updates from time to time.

According to a report, the Nokia 5.1 has also got an update of 73.2MB which includes the same October 2019 security patch. The report further says that the Nokia 5.1 is the 16th out of the 25 globally available smartphones that have started to get the update in the month of October.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
