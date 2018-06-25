English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Didi Chuxing Set to Enter Australian Taxi Market
Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi has intensified its drive for global business, launching in Melbourne Monday as it joins rivals Uber, Taxify and Ola in Australia's taxi market.
Photo for representation.
Didi Chuxing claims to be the world's leading mobile transportation platform with more than 450 million users, and its latest expansion is part of attempts to rival American behemoth Uber. The Beijing-based firm launched in Mexico this year and entered the Brazilian market when it bought 99 Taxis. It is also in partnership with other players covering more than 1,000 cities around the world.
"Didi's entry into Australia marks a new milestone in its outreach to global communities," the company said in a statement.
Didi -- which last year became Asia's most valuable start-up company -- has been in a fierce battle with Uber in the growing ride-hailing market. The US firm sold its operations in China in 2016 in return for a stake in Didi's business, which says it has more than 21 million drivers on its platform globally.
Uber has also retreated from Southeast Asia, selling its business in the region in March to rival Singapore-based Grab.
