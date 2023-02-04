Digi Yatra 2.0 Update Available for Android, iOS; Jet Airways CEO & Other Users Report Issues on Twitter

Digi Yatra, a voluntary service that offers travellers a hassle-free and seamless airport experience, is now offering an app update after receiving feedback and making changes to enhance users’ experience.

Those who have been using the app received notifications to update it. After the completion of the update, they received a message stating “Introducing Digi Yatra 2.0”.

The note from Digi Yatra states: “We are excited to announce the latest update to our app with an improved registration process. With this release, you can expect — easier and faster new user sign-up, improved registration process and a dedicated feedback from within the app, making it easier for you to share your thoughts and opinions with us.”

It added: “We are dedicated to providing a seamless user experience and hope this new feature enhances your time with our app.”

Usually, an update is given to fix bugs, but it is also possible to simultaneously deploy new features. When apps contain bugs, it may affect usage and performance. A user may face graphical errors in the app or a sudden shutdown. Any such flaws in an application can be fixed by software updates, which again enhance performance and boost effectiveness.

News18 has reached out to the Civil Aviation Ministry to understand the reason behind releasing the latest update but hasn’t received a response yet.

Users Facing Problems

Meanwhile, Sanjiv Kapoor, the CEO of Jet Airways, highlighted a few issues regarding Digi Yatra on Twitter on February 3. He shared the screenshot of the app while stating that he was facing an error on the app while trying to add identity.

As per the screenshot, the error reads: “Unfortunately, we are unable to enroll you at this moment. We apologize for this inconvenience. Our technical team is working on an early resolution.”

In the same Twitter thread, Kapoor also tagged Civil Aviation Ministry and Delhi Airport, saying that on his Android phone, a grey screen was appearing when he was trying to add an identification on the Digi Yatra app. “This worked fine until both Digiyatra and Digilocker released app updates. Seems integration lost after that,” he wrote.

Like Kapoor, there were other Twitter users who also faced the same issue while using the Digi Yatra app.

Digi Yatra was initially launched at three airports on December 1 last year — Delhi, Varanasi and Bengaluru. This week, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh informed Lok Sabha that the service will be implemented at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada and Hyderabad airports from March 2023.

