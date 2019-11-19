Digital India Mission Means 2G-free India, Says Reliance Jio

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator Reliance Jio on Tuesday in an official statement it would comply with TRAI's (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs.

The tariff changes are expected to be announced in December.

"Despite the staggering growth in data-consumption and 4G coverage across the country, there are still over 40 crore Indian consumers who have not benefitted from the advent of the latest technologies. We believe that the ambitious objectives of the ‘Digital India’ mission can be achieved only if India is made “2G-mukt” in the shortest time-frame possible," the company said in a statement. "The government and TRAI should mandate this through policy. This requires continued investment at an industry level."

Reliance Jio’s 4G only mobile data network is one of the most affordable and widespread in the country. When it first entered the scene in 2016, the Mukesh Ambani led operator gained quite a lead in the mobile telecom industry with the cheapest 4G data packs at the time. India has now become the world's largest data-market, growing from 20 crore GB per month in 2016 to over 600 crore GB per month as of now.

Reliance Jio says that it is committed to including 40 crore 2G customers in the Digital India eco-system while providing the best and most affordable service for all their existing customers. At the same time, the telecom operator says it will always comply with TRAI regulations and work with the industry to keep the telecom sector a vibrant part of the economy.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is a part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.