Digital Overload Is Real And Comes At A Human Cost, Says Microsoft Survey On Workplace Trends

Microsoft India has revealed the findings of the annual Work Trend Index, and you would agree with what the report says if you also feel overworked these days. The Work Trend Index indicates that digital overload is real and rising, and employees feel that their companies are asking too much of them, and many also feel that their employer doesn’t care about the work-life balance. The report also suggests that hybrid work may well be here to star as more Indian workers are keen on flexible remote work options. This also means that employees are feeling more difficulty in engaging with work or being excited about it. Microsoft says the 2021 Work Trend Index findings come after a study of more than 30,000 people in 31 countries including India, as well as data across Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn platforms.

The digital overload aspect is illustrated by Microsoft, which says that as much as 62% of the Indian workforce surveyed say that their companies are asking too much of them at a time like this, and 13% say that their employer doesn’t care about work-life balance. As many as 57% of the Indian employees feel overworked and 32% feel exhausted. The accompanying data suggests that there has been an increase of 40.6 billion emails sent for work in February 2021 compared with February 2020. Microsoft also pulls data from Teams usage trends and says that there has been an increase of 148% in Meetings on Microsoft Teams and a 45% increase in team chats. “India’s first generation of digital natives, or Gen Z, appears to be suffering and need to be re-energized. Nearly 71% of this generation — those between the ages of 18 and 25 — say they are merely surviving or flat-out struggling. Survey respondents reported that they were more likely to struggle balancing work with life and to feel exhausted after a typical day of work when compared to older generations,” says the Microsoft Work Trend Index.

“We believe hybrid work is the future, and a successful hybrid strategy will require extreme flexibility. As every organization fundamentally reimagines itself for the hybrid work era, we are collectively learning and innovating on how we will shape the future of work in India. It’s time to embrace work as a frame of mind, not a place you go,” says Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India. Indian employers are also considering redesigning office space for hybrid work (73%). On the positive side, coworkers have in fact gotten closer with each other in the last year, even though the communication has been on digital platforms using video calls or video meetings. The report says that as living rooms made way for work meetings, 37% people got to meet their coworkers’ families too.

