Digital Wellbeing Beta Update Brings ‘Flip to Shhh’ Feature to Google Pixel 2 Phones

Are there times when you really want to disconnect with the world but the incessant ringing and beeping of your smartphone keep you from some much-needed ‘me’ time? The ‘Flip to Shhh’ feature, a part of Google's Digital Wellbeing app, allows you to keep communication to a minimum if that is what you wish. The feature which was originally exclusive to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL at time of the launch of Android Pie is now rolling out to the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL phones as well. The feature allows users to immediately enable Do Not Disturb mode when they flip their phone over.

Now the most recent Digital Wellbeing beta version has added a ‘Flip to Shhh’ option under Settings > Digital Wellbeing or Settings -> System -> Gestures, a report says. Users can see details of what the feature does and presents a toggle for them to switch it on. Upon enabling it, this tells users that they need to grant Do Not Disturb access to Digital Wellbeing. On being given the permission, the feature is activated. One can put their phone down on a surface, display side up and then flip it so that the screen now faces down.

The phone will automatically switch to the DND mode. The phone might vibrate to let you know that it is now in the DND mode if vibrations have been enabled. Also flipping the phone back to the display side up disables DND and brings up all the notifications one got while the phone was in the DND mode.

