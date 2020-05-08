Dineout’s Contacless Service Extends to Groceries, Airports, Alcohol Shops and More

Dineout has been pushing the Contactless Dining experience and today it is expanding the concept further. The company has announced that it is extending its contactless solutions to Grocery stores, Wine shops, Airports and Hospitals. Through this, customers will be able to preorder and pick up their orders while skipping queues and shortening wait times.

Here’s how the company plans to expand its contactless suite to various other sectors.

At airports, contactless dining at food courts could help travelers to cut wait times by simply pre-ordering through their smartphones. Once their order is ready, they would get an alert and they can pay digitally using their phones.

Similarly, one can pre-order for household supplies allowing shoppers to reserve their slots for grocery shopping, cut down their wait time, and minimise contact. Digital payment solutions can be used instead of cash or cards, thereby enforcing social distancing.

The central government recently allowed liquor shops to open during lockdown 3.0 starting May 4. While that led to a large number of consumers rushing to shops, Dineout’s contactless suite can be a perfect solution to maintain social distancing. Customers can have a safer shopping experience without having to wait in queues.

Probably the best use case of Dineout’s contactless suite could be healthcare. It could enable hospitals to manage patient-flow at various levels. A patient can reserve a slot with a physician before entering the hospital using their smartphone and reduce their wait time. They could also pre-order medicine and using digital wallets for payments they can further curb the wait time while enforcing social distancing within the hospital premises.

Speaking at the launch, Ankit Mehrotra, Co-Founder & CEO - Dineout said, “The past couple of days have highlighted the alarming challenge of maintaining social distancing protocols in public places in the absence of a pre-ordering & queue management system. With major businesses around the country set to re-open in the near future with a consequent rush of customers, technology is the only defining way to ensure a safe & seamless consumer experience in this post COVID world. Besides ensuring complete peace of mind for consumers, our new inresto Contactless Suite would help a wide range of high-traffic establishments like airports, hospitals, grocery & liquor stores, banks among others adapt as everything from informing consumers about safety measures, pre-ordering, minimising waiting time, seamless takeaway, contactless payments and ensuring superior hygiene standards are the need of the hour.”