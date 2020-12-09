Dish TV Android Set-Top Boxes Get Hungama Play Support, Now Enjoy Over 5,000 Films in Hindi and English

Dish TV India, the popular direct-to-home TV service provider, has announced a partnership with Hungama Digital Media to bring the Hungama Play video app to its Android set-top boxes, namely D2H Stream and Dish SMRT Hub. With this strategic partnership, D2H Stream and Dish SMRT Hub users will able to explore Hungama Play catalogue that includes multiple Hungama Originals, over 5000 films in Hindi, English, and regional languages, various short films and children's programme, among many more. However, to enjoy Hungama Play service, users will need a subscription that is available in three tiers in India.

The Hungama Play subscription in India starts Rs 99 per month. Users can also choose between the three-month plan at Rs 249 or the annual subscription of Rs 799. All the plans are available to purchase the Hungama Play app and Hungama India website. Notably, Android-based HD set-top boxes by Dish TV, the Dish SMRT Hub and the D2H Stream are available for Rs 3,999 (for new subscribers) and Rs 2,499, respectively.

With the latest development, Dish TV Android set-top boxes users in India can enjoy more content, in addition to the existing programmes offered by YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Watcho, Voot, Eros Now, ALT Balaji, and many more. Speaking about the partnership, Anil Dua, Executive Director at Dish TV India said, "Dish TV always believe in providing the best of choices to our subscribers in terms of new content offerings. Therefore, we continuously work towards providing bespoke content for varied consumer taste clusters across India. As part of this journey, partnering with Hungama Play reinforces our commitment to providing quality content."

Siddhartha Roy who is the COO at Hungama Digital Media also lauded the development and said that the partnership would lead to an increase in consumption of movies and shows on Hungama Play by 2.5x over the next 12 months. Over the last few months, Hungama Digital Media has been expanding its services across other platforms to increase its foothold in India. Recently, the media company partnered with Google India to bring Hungama Music support across Google Nest smart speakers.