Dish TV App Getting Scan to Help Feature to Aid Users Analyse Technical Errors with Their Set-Top-Box

Dish TV, the popular Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India, is rolling out a new feature for its mobile app to help customers analyse technical errors with their Dish TV set-top-box (STB). The new feature, namely, Scan to Help is similar to troubleshooting on PCs with Windows OS that lets users diagnose errors and find relevant solutions. The company in a press note said that the Scan to Help feature for My Dish TV app leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning capabilities, and supports Hindi and English language for easy understanding. It is rolling out to new and existing customers and users must update the app via Google Play Store to check the availability of the feature.

Dish TV further says that the Scan to Help feature was conceptualised and executed by the first runner-up team of 'Dish-a-thon 2020' that provides a platform to young innovators across India to showcase their technical talents. The runner-up of the last year's event was an in-house team - Team DishTV. The new feature also aims to reduce burdens on its call centres, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted supply chains across the world. The company claims that the latest My Dish TV app upgrade also helps achieve a higher customer satisfaction (C-SAT) score.

Speaking more over the development, Anil Dua, Executive Director and Group CEO at Dish TV India, says, "What makes this feature extremely special is the fact that this idea was proposed by one of the top 3 winning teams of Dish-a-thon 2020. This was an in-house team, Team DishTV, and they have taken the idea forward to its solutioning and complete execution. New features like 'Scan to help' are set to redefine and shape up the future of the Media & Entertainment/ Broadcasting industry."

Dish TV subscribers can initiate the self-help feature by scanning the error plate that would automatically share an update on the account status and current subscription. In case of bad weather conditions at the broadcasting centre, it will take an update of the weather conditions in the subscriber's locality and proceed with technical troubleshooting. The app will also provide an option to reach out to customer service, in case of unsuccessful troubleshooting.