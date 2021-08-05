Dish TV, the popular Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India, has announced the launch of a special QR Scan feature dubbed ‘Scan QR and Pay’ to give customers a hassle-free single click payment experience. The feature essentially lets users pay their bills online with a handful number of clicks. The company says Dish TV and D2H subscribers will now be able to pay their bills in a few simple steps by scanning the QR code on the company’s websites using any UPI app or wallet. Dish TV and D2H subscribers will be able to make payments in three simple steps using the new ‘Scan To Pay’ and ‘Scan QR and Pay’ functions. First, enter the registered mobile number or Customer ID to generate a QR code. Following that, scan the code with the preferred UPI app, says iMobile, Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe. Finally, authorise the payment using your 4 to 6 digit security code.

Subscribers will get a payment confirmation upon successful authorisation, which will show that the recharge has been completed. The website will fill in the user’s monthly recharge amount based on the registered mobile number and deduct the payment accordingly from the user’s bank account. The company notes Dish TV and D2H’s newest feature allows users to circumvent the time-consuming net banking process, which requires many steps and information to complete. Additionally, the feature would help accelerate digital payments amid the COVID-19 pandemic for safety.

Commenting on the development, Anil Dua, Executive Director and Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited, said in a press note, “We observed an increasing voice of the customer for hassle-free quick payment modes and that is why we decided to implement a special QR Scan payment mechanism for our Dish TV and D2H subscribers. This enables them for paying their monthly recharge amount using any UPI enabled Apps." Notably, Dish TV earlier rolled out a similar feature, ‘Scan to Help’ on its mobile app to help customers analyse technical errors with their Dish TV set-top-box (STB).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here