Tech
News18 » Tech
Dish TV is Now Offering Android TV Powered SMRT Hub Hydrid Set Top Box

DishTV's new hybrid set top box aims to eliminate the hassle of switching between cable TV and OTT apps.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 14, 2019, 7:11 PM IST
Dish TV is Now Offering Android TV Powered SMRT Hub Hydrid Set Top Box
DishTV's new hybrid set top box aims to eliminate the hassle of switching between cable TV and OTT apps.

Dish TV has launched a new range of smart connected devices in India to catch up with the rise of streaming devices. By introducing the new dishSMRT Hub and dishSMRT Kit, the company aims to eliminate the hassle of switching between cable TV and OTT apps. The dishSMRT Hub is a new set-top box from the company which is powered by Android TV 9.0 and comes with preinstalled Google Play Store and Google Assistant. The device will not only allow users to watch cable TV over the Dish network, but will also help them download popular streaming apps like YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Dish TV has further claimed that users will also be able to download Android games on to the hub and enjoy them on their TV. However, what is not clear is whether this feature will require users to purchase a separate gamepad or if it’ll work with the included remote.

The new dishSMRT Hub will be made available at a price of Rs 3,999 for new subscribers while existing DishTV subscribers will be able to purchase it for Rs 2,499. The company has said that the set-top box will work with any TV and will support a variety of OTT platforms. However, if one is not interested in purchasing a new set-top box, the company is also offering the dishSMRT Kit which will allow users to convert their existing set-top box into a smart OTT device. It is essentially an Amazon Alexa powered Wi-Fi dongle and a Bluetooth remote, which can be used with any existing DishTV set-top box. The Alexa support will enable users to use plenty of Alexa skills, including booking cabs, latest news and streaming videos.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
