»
Dish TV Jumps Into The Crowded OTT Space With Streaming App Watcho

The unique proposition, apart from catch-up TV and movies, are short format shows.

Updated:April 26, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
Dish TV Jumps Into The Crowded OTT Space With Streaming App Watcho
The unique proposition, apart from catch-up TV and movies, are short format shows.
Dish TV, one of the largest Direct to Home (DTH) companies in India and the world, have made its entry into the over-the-top (OTT) space in India. The new platform called Watcho is now available for Dish TV users, D2H users and others with free access to content, at least at the moment. The Watcho app is available for Android and iOS devices, and can also be accessed on the web at Watcho.com from a PC.

Watcho will offer more than 1000 hours content including movies and short films. There is also a Premium section, which includes the original comedy show Vote The Hell, as well as other shows including Chhoriyan, The LOL Show and Naughty Wedding. Users will also be able to catch up on Live TV, with channels including Zee TV, &TV, Zee Cinema, Discovery Turbo, Discovery, DSport and TLC HD World. Watcho currently has content in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

“Our another big differentiator for Watcho is its user generated content capability which allows users to showcase the content and become an online celebrity. We will also promote these talented individuals through DishTV and D2H platforms in the coming months,” says Akash Tyagi, Head OTT, Dish TV India Limited.

Dish TV expects Watcho to have a 10 million strong user base within an year. As things stand, Watcho is competing with a whole host of video streaming platforms in India, including Zee’s Zee5, Viacom 18’s Voot, TVF Play, Viu as well as Hotstar, Sony Liv, Amazon Video and Netflix.

Dish TV also owns the D2H DTH service, and competes with the likes of Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV and Sun Direct in the DTH space in India.
