DishTV is Adding Free Viewing Days With a Long Term Recharge For Your DTH Connection

Now that things are stabilizing after a few frenetic months since rollout of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) mandated new tariff order for cable TV and Direct to Home (DTH) services earlier this year, we are seeing the return of the long-term recharge options in earnest. DTH company DishTV is now offering new long-term recharge plans which also bundle extra viewing days for free.

DishTV is now offering 7 days of extra subscription if you recharge your account for three months or more, 15 days of extra subscription if you recharge for 6 months or more and 30 days of extra subscription validity if you recharge your account for 11 months. The recharge amount has to be calculated based on your monthly subscription cost.

At present, most DTH companies are not actively offering discounts on long term recharge options, the way they used to before the tariff packages were implemented. However, the benefits now come in the way of additional viewing days. DishTV’s move comes at a time when TataSky has updated their new Flexi Annual Plan.

As a Tata Sky subscriber, you need a minimum recharge of 12 times your current subscription plan (also known as monthly recharge value or monthly recharge plan) to get one month extra of free subscription validity.

