Disney+ App Update Finally Adds Features Like Resume, Add to Watchlist

Despite providing vast content at a low cost, Disney’s streaming service Disney+ failed to make a solid first impression. Users were disappointed with the lack of features and playback controls on the app when compared to rival apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, Disney seems to have taken notice of the criticism and has started rolling out a new update that adds important features that were missing. A recent Disney+ app update now allows users to restart and resume content. So basically, one can now resume a show they were watching before, either from the point at which they left it or they can restart it from the beginning.

The update also adds an ‘Add to Watchlist’ feature through which users can queue content which they plan to watch later. Users who have the latest version of the app can now also see the ‘Watched’ content tab on the Disney+ home screen, making it easier to find the content they have already viewed whenever they open the app. The new features started rolling out on select platforms from late last week and may take some more time to appear for users across all platforms globally. Disney+ currently competes directly with services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

