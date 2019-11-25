Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Disney+ App Update Finally Adds Features Like Resume, Add to Watchlist

The new Disney+ features started rolling out last week and make take some more time to reach all users globally.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 25, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Disney+ App Update Finally Adds Features Like Resume, Add to Watchlist
Image for Representation

Despite providing vast content at a low cost, Disney’s streaming service Disney+ failed to make a solid first impression. Users were disappointed with the lack of features and playback controls on the app when compared to rival apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, Disney seems to have taken notice of the criticism and has started rolling out a new update that adds important features that were missing. A recent Disney+ app update now allows users to restart and resume content. So basically, one can now resume a show they were watching before, either from the point at which they left it or they can restart it from the beginning.

The update also adds an ‘Add to Watchlist’ feature through which users can queue content which they plan to watch later. Users who have the latest version of the app can now also see the ‘Watched’ content tab on the Disney+ home screen, making it easier to find the content they have already viewed whenever they open the app. The new features started rolling out on select platforms from late last week and may take some more time to appear for users across all platforms globally. Disney+ currently competes directly with services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram