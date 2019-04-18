English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disney+ Content Will be Available in India via Hotstar at no Extra Cost
This could be a smart move since Hotstar, which is a subsidiary of Star India, is now owned by Disney.
Hotstar is reportedly going to offer Disney+ content at no extra cost. According to LiveMint, Indian customers will be able to stream Disney+ content directly via Hotstar by paying for the existing Premium plans.
Disney+ is set to launch on 12 November in the US and will be priced at $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually. It will compete with established players such as Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, HBO Now and so on. The streaming service will be available on Android and iOS, gaming consoles including Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation, streaming media players as well as smart TVs. The streaming of 4K HDR video will be supported on compatible devices as well. Disney has confirmed that it will have 7,500 TV show episodes and 500 movies available on the platform at launch.
“Hunger for content and ability to pay are unlocking growth for consumer payments in video. India has become a magnet for all media and content companies,” said Uday Shankar, Chairman at Star and Disney India, and president, The Walt Disney Co., Asia Pacific.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results