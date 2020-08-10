Disney+ Hotstar Is Now Finally Streaming In 4K On Your Android TV, If You Have A 4K TV That Is

Disney+ Hotstar is finally rolling out support for 4K streaming on the platform. The 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) streaming with High Dynamic Range (HDR) support is now rolling out for the Disney+ Hotstar app on Android TVs that are 4K and support HDR. You will see the labeling for 4K HDR on content and titles that are available in 4K HDR. At this time, limited titles on Disney+ Hotstar have been updated to offer the 4K video quality. But this is expected to change soon, and Disney+ Hotstar will add 4K streams to more content on the platform in the coming days. Disney+ Hotstar has also not confirmed the availability of 4K across its subscription plans, and whether Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers will be able to access all 4K content. If you do not see 4K support on your 4K TV just yet, you may want to head to the Google Play Store on your Android TV and update the Disney+ Hotstar app.

This update brings the Disney+ Hotstar streaming experience ever closer to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, who already offer 4K streaming on their platform for a large chunk of the content available. For 4K HDR streaming, you need to have a TV that is 4K, and supports the HDR formats as well. You will also need an internet line fast enough to be able to stream the UHD content smoothly. While Disney+ Hotstar hasn’t suggested any internet speed guidelines yet, Netflix generally hints that you need at least 24Mbps of stable internet speed to start streaming in 4K. At this time, Disney+ Hotstar is available in two subscription options. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan is priced at Rs 399 while the Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan costs Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year.