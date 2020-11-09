Disney Plus Hotstar Watch With Friends Feature Will Let You Enjoy the IPL Final With 5 Others

Disney+ Hotstar has rolled out a new "Watch with Your Friends" feature for Indian Premier League (IPL) that allows users to video call their friends while watching an IPL match. The new feature is limited to the IPL, which comes at a rather odd time, since there is just one match left in the tournament. However, since the feature has been announced, it is likely that the same will be rolled out for other content in the future like the 'GroupWatch' feature on the sole Disney+ app.

Disney+ Hotstar confirmed to NDTV Gadgets 360 that the Watch Together feature is exclusive for the IPL currently. To set up the feature, users need to play a live IPL match (final match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals being the only option left). There will be a 'Start Video Call' option on the screen in portrait mode, which also means that users can't watch with their friends on full screen. Disney+ Hotstar allows users to add up to five friends on the 'Watch with your friends' feature. Once friends are in the stream, they will get access to volume knobs which will adjust the match commentary and conversations, allowing users to decide which of the two they wish to pioritise.

The 'Watch with Friends' feature on Disney+ Hotstar synchronises everyone's stream to ensure all friends are watching the match together without any lags or discrepancies. There is no word as to when this feature will be rolled out for other live and non-live content. The sole Disney+ app that does not function in India also has a 'GroupWatch' feature that lets users watch any title with their friends and family.