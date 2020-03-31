Disney+ Hotstar Launching in India on April 3: Here’s How Much You Need to Pay

If you have eagerly been waiting for Disney+ content in India, the wait is finally over. Hotstar will finally bring Disney+ for Indian users on April 3, and the company is going to charge extra. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will cost Rs 399 per year which is up from Rs 365. Disney+ Hotstar Premium will now cost Rs 1,499 per year up from Rs 999. You would need the Premium subscription if you want access to Disney+ original content such as the Star Wars spinoff ‘The Mandalorian’ or all the movies under Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney.

To make the launch special, Disney+ Hotstar will showcase The Lion King live-action remake at 6PM on April 2, followed by The Mandalorian at 8PM. The special virtual red carpet will allow users to interact with other Disney+ Hotstar users by letting them share messages, photos, and badges.

“With the success of Hotstar, we ushered in a new era for premium video streaming in India. Today, as we unveil Disney+ Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality impactful stories for India that have not only entertained but also made a difference in people's lives, a promise that is even more meaningful in challenging times such as this. We hope the power of Disney's storytelling, delivered through Hotstar's technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness and inspiration during these difficult times,” Disney APAC president and Star & Disney India chairman, Uday Shankar, said in a statement.

Disney+ was supposed to launch in India on March 29 however the company had accidentally released the new content around March 10. The company took a day before it reverted back and said that the rollout was part of beta testing.

