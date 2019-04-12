Disney Plus: Here’s all the Content That you can Expect on the Streaming Platform

Back in 2017 Disney announced that it is working on its own video streaming service. Today we finally have a name and launch date. Disney Plus (Disney+) is an attempt to take on the existing and popular streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Now and the lot.The service is set to launch on November 12 and will be priced at $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually. Disney+ will be rolling out in the US first and it will be available in countries in all major regions globally by the year 2021.“Disney+ marks a bold step forward in an exciting new era for our company—one in which consumers will have a direct connection to the incredible array of creative content that is The Walt Disney Company’s hallmark. We are confident that the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike,” said Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, Disney.The service will be available on Android and iOS devices as well as gaming consoles including Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation, streaming media players and smart TVs. It will support 4K HDR and will roll out with the option to download content for offline viewing on mobile devices.As of now, Disney has confirmed that it will have 7,500 TV show episodes and 500 movies available at launch. This will include content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and Disney titles. Essentially we can expect a more family-oriented content. Iger had said during an investor’s meeting that every single Disney movie will arrive on Disney+.Some of the upcoming movies that are already slated for release should also be available including Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, Star Wars: Episode IX, and the live-action remake of The Lion King. As for the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel will be the first Marvel and technically Disney movie that will be available exclusively on Disney+ after the theatrical release. While it isn’t confirmed, all Marvel movies and animated shows should also land up on the streaming service. Even some of the slated Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on popular characters like Hawkeye, Loki, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier and Falcon are rumoured to be a part of Disney+.We are also expecting all existing Star Wars movies, Clone Wars and other animated series, as well as upcoming movies and TV projects. Some of the expected shows include Star Wars: Clone Wars animated series, The Mandalorian, and a feature on Obi-Wan Kenobi.