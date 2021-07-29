Disney Plus Hotstar Gets New Mobile and Super Plans Starting at Rs 499

Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions are getting revamped in India come September. It won’t affect members with ongoing subscriptions, though users will need to choose between three new plans ranging from Rs 499 to Rs 1,499 at the time of renewal. At the moment, the streaming platform offers two plans to its users in India – VIP and Premium. There’s also free access to the platform, though it hardly offers anything. The first new plan dubbed ‘Mobile plan,’ comes at Rs 499 per year and supports one device with HD resolution streaming. Next up, the Disney+ Hotstar Super plan carries a price tag of Rs 899 annually and supports streaming on two devices in HD resolution. The top-tier plan ‘Disney+ Hotstar Premium’ costs Rs 1,499 per year that offers streaming on up to four devices in 4K resolution.

At a virtual event, Disney+ Hotstar further announced that all three plans would stream content from National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime, 20th Century, and Searchlight Pictures, in addition to access to Disney+ originals with Marvel movies and shows. Until now, full access to content from these channels was restricted to only the top-tier plan. It remains unclear whether the lower plans would stream international content in English or only in dubbed option. The streaming platform would hope to rival Netflix that also follows a similar pricing strategy.

The new development essentially means that Disney+ Hotstar will drop its existing ‘VIP’ subscription that offers streaming on one device in HD resolution. However, it only offers Disney+ content and Hollywood movies in a dubbed language (say Hindi) and not English. On the other hand, the existing Premium plan gives full access but streaming on only two devices simultaneously. As mentioned, the new Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan will allow streaming on up to four devices similar to Netflix’ top-tier plan. Disney+ Hotstar has also revealed 18 Hotstar Specials and Multiplex titles for the next 12 months that include Aarya season 2, Criminal Justice season 3, Special Ops 1.5, and Special Ops 1.5.

