1-MIN READ

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP Subscription Free with Airtel Rs 401 Prepaid Recharge

Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)

With the Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan costing Rs 399, the Airtel recharge essentially offers you the subscription with 3GB data at almost no cost.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
Airtel has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan for all circles across India, and the new pack is priced at Rs 401. The offerings of the pack include a one-year subscription to streaming service Disney+ Hotstar's VIP plan, which gives users a wide range of localised Indian content, sports, live TV and Disney+'s international programming to view. With demand for streaming services seeing clear rise in times of the near-global lockdown, the new plan brings the Disney+ Hotstar subscription to interested users, while offering some additional data on top.

Alongside the streaming service, the recharge pack offers 3GB of 4G data with a 28-day validity period. Given that the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription plan comes at a cost of Rs 399 if bought individually, Airtel customers can get an additional 3GB of data at a nominal cost of just Rs 2, which makes for an interesting deal for all users. However, the Rs 401 plan does not offer any other benefit in terms of calling minutes and SMS messages.

As a result, the plan will work if, for instance, a user already has an active calling plan already subscribed to on their devices. For example, users of Airtel's Rs 219 prepaid recharge plan gets unlimited calling to all networks and 100 SMS messages per day, along with 1GB of 4G data each day. In combination with this Rs 401 recharge, users will also get the Disney+ Hotstar subscription on their account for a year, and an additional data quota of 3GB, which can be used within any time until expiry of the 28-day validity period.

With the market growing increasingly competitive, operators are increasingly looking towards offering bundled content deals such as these. By offering the Disney+ subscription pack with the recharge, Airtel is looking to cash in on the increased demand for OTT services, while offering added data benefits. The plan can also work as a standalone pack, if a user does not need calling minutes, or can suffice with a top-up talktime recharge. The plan is live across all circles now.

