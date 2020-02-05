Disney Plus is Coming to India Courtesy Hotstar on March 29

If you have been missing out on Disney Plus, there is good news as the video-on-demand streaming service is set to launch in India on March 29. As reported earlier, Disney Plus content will be available through Hotstar. Notably, the launch of the streaming service will take place on the same day as the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.

The reason Disney Plus will be available on Hotstar is that the Indian streaming service is owned by The Walt Disney Company through Star India. According to reports, the company will rebrand both Hotstar VIP and Hotstar Premium to ‘Disney+ Hotstar'. Disney Plus has garnered 28.6 million subscribers ever since its launch in November 2019. “The Mandalorian” Star Wars original series has been one of the most popular shows on Disney Plus thanks to the hit character that resembles a baby version of Yoda.

Making the announcement about the launch, The Walt Disney Company chairman and CEO Bob Iger stated that he sees it as a great opportunity to introduce Disney Plus in India, which is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Hotstar has earned a reputation of setting world streaming records, with the latest being 25.3 million concurrent viewers during the semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup. Disney has decided to launch its streaming service on Hotstar since it has over 300 million subscribers.

Hotstar currently offers exclusive sports coverage, special programs, movies, and TV shows. On the other hand, Disney Plus will offer a vast collection of old and new titles from Walt Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilms, and Marvel Studios. If reports are anything to go by, then Hotstar may also increase the subscription amount ahead of the IPL 2020 season.

