Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

Disney Plus Signs Deal With Amazon Fire TV Platform, to Launch on November 12

Disney Plus is confirmed to launch on Amazon devices including the Fire TV stick, Fire TV based smart TVs and Fire Tablets.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 8, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
Disney Plus Signs Deal With Amazon Fire TV Platform, to Launch on November 12
Image for Representation

Almost a month back, both Amazon and Netflix were competing to sign a deal with Disney to launch its Disney Plus streaming service. Later, there were reports on a clash between Amazon and Disney over the streaming content that will be allowed on Disney Plus to view on Amazon Fire TV. After a month-long discussion, Disney has finally locked the deal with Amazon for the launch of Disney Plus on the Fire TV platform. On Thursday, during an interview with CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the news on the upcoming collaboration. He also shared that Disney Plus will also be available on LG and Samsung smart TVs. He said in his statement, “We’re pleased to announce partnerships with Amazon Fire [TV], LG, and Samsung devices.”

Disney Plus will be launched on Amazon Fire TV devices on November 12, 2019. As reported earlier, Disney Plus will be offering its streaming service to customers at a payment of $6.99 (~Rs 500) per month or $69.99 (~Rs 5,000) per year. However, users can have 7-day free streaming before the first payment. After 7 days, the payment can be made through Amazon. Apart from Fire TV streaming devices, Disney Plus will also be available on Fire TV Edition smart TVs and compatible Fire Tablets.

Apart from these, other devices which are getting Disney Plus are Roku, Google Chromecast, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, Android and Android TV and Apple TV. The Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Android-based Sony Smart TVs and Chromebooks are also among the devices to receive the Disney Plus service. It is expected that the service will be available in India via Hotstar as a part of the premium service.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

