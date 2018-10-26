Ditch The Wearable: Now Home Devices Can Place Emergency Calls if Someone Falls

Until now, independently living seniors' best option to keep themselves safe and connected to emergency help was to wear an alert pendant at all times. In response to a need for more choices, Vayyar Imaging has been developing a line designed with seniors in mind, and the flagship device of the collection, launched this week, is able to provide phone assistance in the event of a fall.The Walabot HOME, "detects if a person has fallen and automatically places a call for help, without requiring any wearables." All you have to do to set the device up is to place it on the wall, and the device can take it from there. The space is then monitored by the device and, if someone falls, their emergency contact will automatically be dialed; however, a call can be placed simply by pressing a button on the Walabot HOME if that's more befitting of a particular situation.As Raviv Melamed, Co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of Vayyar, noted, "Most falls happen without anybody else knowing that the event occurred," so having a device to connect independently-living individuals to their loved ones brings comfort and security to seniors who can rest easy knowing that, just in case, the Walabot HOME is there.The device detects movements through radio waves, which, according to Vayyar, work similarly to Wi-Fi. Because this type of technology does not require a camera, private lives remain private even in intimate places like the bathroom or bedroom.The Walabot HOME is available now in the US for $249. There are no monthly fees for monitoring your home, and the device can be controlled via the Walabot HOME mobile app available on the App and Play stores.