Diwali 2021: Five Cool Tricks to Try With Amazon Alexa to Light Up Your Diwali

Diwali is here, and it is that time of the year when almost everyone starts looking for ideas for home decorations and special food recipes. The ‘festival of lights’ is all about sharing and spreading joy with near and dear ones. If you are an Alexa user, the good thing is that the Amazon virtual assistant has cool tricks to make your Diwali more cheerful and cracker-free. As always, these tricks come in the form of voice commands that users can use from any corner of the house. Check out these hacks that you can use with your Alexa-enabled smart speakers.

Let the Countdown Begin: With all the excitement and exuberance, it’s time to get into the mood for Diwali with Alexa. Just say, “Alexa, how many days are left for Diwali?" and you can start your own countdown.

Alexa Knows About Diwali: Talking about the thought behind this festival, it is the celebration of the victory of good over evil. As per traditions, the house is decorated, and diyas are lit. To celebrate, people also make Rangoli, put up lights, wear new clothes and worship God. If you want to play Ramayan Katha for the younger or the old ones in the family, just say, “Alexa, play Ramayan" for an engaging experience. Alexa can also tell you the significance of Diwali. Just ask, “Alexa, why is Diwali celebrated?" You can also ask this in Hindi.

Say Yes to an Eco-Friendly Diwali: This Diwali, Alexa comes to the rescue with firecrackers minus pollution. Lighting fireworks have always been a fun part of Diwali celebrations, but saying no to pollution means saying no to firecrackers as well, right? Use the command, “Alexa, burst firecrackers" or “Alexa, start Diwali Cracker Game" to get those Diwali vibes.

Time for Diwali Puja: The Amazon virtual assistant can also help with Laxmi Puja during Diwali. Just ask, “Alexa, when is Lakshmi puja Muhurat" or “Alexa Start Diwali Puja."

Food Recipes: Diwali is about family and friends and is certainly incomplete without sweets and delicious food to eat. Alexa can help with special Diwali recipes to satisfy your tastebuds. Just ask, “Alexa, give me Diwali recipes," and enjoy making treats yourself at home.

