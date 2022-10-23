Diwali 2022: Top iPhone Photographer Shares Tips To Click Best Photos On Your New iPhone 14 Pro

Diwali is the time when every household across India glitters in lights, colours and the sounds of firecrackers. The festive season also sees people buying new smartphones to flaunt their Diwali photography skills. If you are someone who has recently spent over Rs 1 lakh to buy the new iPhone 14 Pro series smartphone then it goes without saying that you would want to test out the cameras and flaunt images ‘shot on iPhone’. But shooting images during Diwali gets tricky due to mixed lighting conditions at night. It really tests the capability of any smartphone camera.

WATCH VIDEO: New Apple iPad Pro And iPad Unveiled

The iPhone 14 Pro series comes with the new 48MP quad-pixel primary sensor with features including an additional 2x Telephoto for a total of four zoom options and the ability to shoot 48MP photos in ProRAW. All cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro series get a boost in low-light performance with the new Photonic Engine. Cinematic mode now records in 4K resolution and 24 frames per second, the cinematic frame rate. And Action mode delivers better stabilised video during activities with a lot of motion, also recording in Dolby Vision HDR.

Also read: Diwali Photo Tips: Cinematic Mode on iPhone- How To Film, Edit And All Details

In order to help iPhone 14 Pro users to get the best out of their new iPhone cameras during Diwali, one of Apple’s top iPhone photographers– Gursimran Basra shares some tips. Who is Gursimran Basra? Well, his photos were featured on @apple Instagram (Diwali 2017) and lockdown series (2020). Gursimran’s pictures have also featured on Tim’s Twitter account with Diwali & Holi greetings.

Diwali photography: Apple iPhone 14 Pro camera tips and tricks by Gursimran Basra

iPhone 14 Pro Camera Tips: How to use the Macro mode effectively

Bringing the iPhone close to the subject to a point when black & yellow flower icon appears is when the phone’s camera would accurately capture a correct macro photograph. The end results are spectacular with great depth in details and sharpness.

iPhone 14 Pro Camera Tips: Manually control exposure on iPhone 14 Pro

“I also happen to capture photographs in low light situations. Sometimes the frame is scenic but with not that great lighting situation. At times like these, I manually control the exposure by clicking the exposure box, swiping up and down to control the light into the frame and then capturing that perfectly lit photograph,” said Gursimran.

iPhone 14 Pro Camera Tips:Use Action Mode to get a different feel

“While creating videos of beautiful landscapes or streets, Action Mode has come as a life saviour. Walking on streets/beautiful locations and simultaneously recording a video using the new action mode produces some great 2.8k footage. I usually hold the phone using both hands to provide that extra symmetry and then enable the action mode. The end results are incredible. Videos are super smooth and gives a cinematic touch. Action Mode can be enabled by activating the new icon (sprinting man),” he explained.

WATCH VIDEO: How To Edit Videos On Mobile For Instagram Reels Or YouTube

Get the perfect crop

“While capturing far sight scenes, I usually enable the Portrait Mode because of its capabilities to capture tiniest of the details. I go back and forth between 1x 2x and 3x zooms to find that perfect frame which contains the details and sharpness I want. Sometimes, zooming in a lot degrades the quality of the photograph. So, its important to get that perfect crop,” he added.

Read all the Latest Tech News here