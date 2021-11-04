Diwali Offers: Best Wireless Keyboard Deals in India in November 2021

As most of us still continue to work from home amid the pandemic, desktop accessories like a wireless keyboard and mouse can be most useful to boost productivity. A wireless keyboard, especially, is a great addition if you have your laptop connected to the TV or a secondary monitor. Thankfully, there are several wireless keyboard options in the market for under Rs 1,500. Some of them are also receiving a price cut given the Diwali festive sales in the country.

Rii Mini i8 (approx Rs 599): The 92-key QWERTY layout keyboard and touchpad offers lag-free operations. It also supports multitouch functionality. A single finger click serves as left mouse and clicks, and a double finger click functions as a right mouse click. The i8 uses a 2.4 GHz connectivity and is compatible with a host of devices including PC, Android TV, Xbox 360, and PS3 among others.

Logitech K230 (approx Rs 900): The K230 comes with a mini USB receiver having 2.4GHz connectivity that gives a reliable connection up to 10 metres. The company also claims that its keyboard is up to 36 percent smaller than most standard versions but packs all the standard keys onboard. Logitech’s K230 also has an auto-sleep mode which the company further claims to offer up to two years of battery life.

Portronics Chicklet POR-973 (approx Rs 1,299): The lightweight and foldable keyboard is said to be compatible with Windows, iOS, Android and most Bluetooth-enabled devices. The company claims the keys are ergonomically placed for better typing and a battery life of up to 140 hours on a single charge and a standby time lasting up to six months.

Targus KB55 (approx Rs 1,199): The super slim, multi-platform unit also features scissor-switch keys for an improved typing experience. Targus claims the KB55 is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices as well. The keyboard comes with two AAA batteries and has an indicator on its front to let the user know when to replace them.

