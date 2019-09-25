Diwali With Mi Sale: Offers on Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro and More

Xiaomi India recently announced the Diwali with Mi sale which is scheduled from September 28 and will go on till October 4. The company has announced a host of offers and discounts on its range of products including smartphones, smart TVs and accessories. The company has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount for cardholders as well as EMI transactions.

Here are some of the deals that the company has listed on its website.

Xiaomi’s flagship, the Redmi K20 series will see a price cut with the K20 6GB + 64GB model getting a price cut of Rs 2,000 bringing the cost down to Rs 19,999. The Redmi K20 Pro 6GB + 128GB model will be available for Rs 24,999, a discount of Rs 3,000.

The Poco F1 will once again see a price cut with the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants listed at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999, and Rs 18,999 respectively.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Redmi Note 7S will also witness a discount with pricing starting at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant, and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version.

Other smartphones like the Redmi Y3, Redmi Go, Redmi 7A and Redmi 7 will also be available with discounts.

Xiaomi will also be selling its old Mi TV range with a price discount including the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch, Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch, MI LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch, and Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch. Accessories like the Mi earphones, 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i and the Mi Band 3 will also be a part of the sale.

The new Mi TV range will be going on sale as well on September 29. Consumers can get their hands on the Mi LED TV 4A 40-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 50-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 65-inch and Mi LED TV 4X 43-inch at 12am (midnight). The Mi LED TV 4A 40-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 65-inch, Mi LED TV 4X 43-inch will be available daily at 12pm, while the Mi LED TV 4X 50-inch and the Mi Smart Band 4 will be available at 1pm daily during the sale.

The newly launched Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) will also go on sale starting September 29 at 12pm with the filter cartridges priced at Rs 3,997 for the complete set.

