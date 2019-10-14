Diwali With Mi Sale: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Get Price Drop This Festive Season
The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will be selling at a discounted price during the special Diwali sale.
Image: Kunal Khullar
Xiaomi’s flagship handsets the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro received a good feedback from consumers. In fact, even we loved both the handsets while reviewing them. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced a special price drop for the two handsets during the Diwali with Mi Sale.
The Redmi K20 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 27,999, but is now available for Rs 24,999 for the base model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 30,999. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999.
The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, HDR support, DC dimming, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the company has clocked one of the cores at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.
The K20, on the other hand, is a lighter version, but you get all the features from the Pro with some exceptions. Firstly, the processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 48-megapixel sensor is a Sony IMX582 which is almost similar but supports 4K videos at 30fps and not 60fps. Also, this one supports up to 18W fast charging.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Says India’s Monthly Data Usage is More Than 9GB Per Subscriber
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 14 Written Update: Salman Khan Eliminates Koena Mitra on Weekend Ka Vaar
- Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Announces Sidharth Shukla to be Rashami Desai's Slave, She Refuses
- This Airline's All-Women Crew Flew 120 Young Girls to NASA to Promote Gender Equality
- 15-year-old Coco Gauff Beat Jelena Ostapenko to Win First WTA Title at Linz