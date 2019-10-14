Diwali With Mi Sale: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Get Price Drop This Festive Season

Xiaomi’s flagship handsets the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro received a good feedback from consumers. In fact, even we loved both the handsets while reviewing them. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced a special price drop for the two handsets during the Diwali with Mi Sale.

The Redmi K20 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 27,999, but is now available for Rs 24,999 for the base model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 30,999. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, HDR support, DC dimming, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the company has clocked one of the cores at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.

The K20, on the other hand, is a lighter version, but you get all the features from the Pro with some exceptions. Firstly, the processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 48-megapixel sensor is a Sony IMX582 which is almost similar but supports 4K videos at 30fps and not 60fps. Also, this one supports up to 18W fast charging.

