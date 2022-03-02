Realme sub-brand Dizo has launched a new budget smartwatch, Dizo Watch 2 Sports, in India. The new smartwatch comes loaded with a host of features and will compete against rivals like Noise and Ambrane that also have a variety of smartwatches in this range. The Dizo Watch 2 Sports comes with a 1.69-inch touch display and takes inspiration from the Apple Watch in terms of the square-shaped design. The company claims that the new smartwatch is suited for enthusiasts “who demand style" and “are keen to have more fitness features" on their device.

ALSO READ: Everyone Is Cheating On Wordle After New York Times Bought It: Report

Dizo Watch 2 Sports Specifications

As mentioned, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports comes with a 1.69-inch touch display with 600 nits of brightness. The company says the high refresh rate on the screen will give users a “smooth" operating experience. We get a square-shaped dial, and the watch comes in six colour options - Classic Black, Silver Grey, Dark Green, Passion Red, Ocean Blue, and Golden Pink. It gets a 5ATM water-resistant build, and users get over 150 watch faces to customise the main display. The Dizo Watch 2 Sports supports 110 indoor and outdoor activities, and the health metric can be managed with the Dizo app for Android and iPhones. The smartphone will also let users track daily, weekly, and monthly exercise reports.

Advertisement

Dizo says some of the workout modes of the Dizo Watch 2 Sports include walking, cycling, gymnastics, elliptical, yoga, climbing, hockey, football, horse riding, high/ long jump, Tai Chi, martial arts, trampoline, and more. We also get popular health tracking features like SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitor, 24×7 heart rate, and sleep tracker. Users will also get water and sedentary reminders. On the other hand, female customers can track their menstruation cycles as well.

Dizo claims that the Dizo Watch 2 Sports weighs 41.5 grams, making it 20 percent lighter than the previously launched Dizo Watch 2. The packaging will include a 22mm detachable silicone wrist strap that should work for most customers. Lastly, the smartwatch packs in a 260mAh battery that provides upto 10 days of standard usage.

Watch Video: Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: A Complete Value-for-money Fitness ‘Watch’

Dizo Watch 2 Sports Price in India

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports carries a price tag of Rs 2,499 and the smartwatch will be sold on Flipkart from March 8. However, the company is also offering an introductory offer where the watch will retail at just Rs 1,999.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.